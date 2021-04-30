BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has promised to allot a certain percentage of all its vocational and entrepreneurial programmes to repentant ex-convicts.

The move according to the federal government’s agency was part of the efforts to reduce unemployment and stamp out crimes in the country.

The Deputy Director, Ekiti NDE office, Mrs Folasade Ajiboye, made the pledge yesterday in Ado Ekiti Correctional Centre, during an evangelism and empowerment programme facilitated by a non- governmental Organisation Christ The Healing Stream Initiative (CTHSI) for the inmates .

Mrs Ajiboye said the empowerment programme would be done in partnership with a non- governmental Organisation.

According to her: “Those to be trained and empowered in partnership with this NGO will be exposed to welding, barbing, farming, hairdressing, and other entrepreneurial training that can make them productive, rather than being redundant.

“This programme is going to be cost-free and they are meant to boost the abilities of ex-convicts , because Correctional Centres are expected to be rehabilitation centres”.