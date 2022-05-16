No fewer than 150 women benefitted from a five-day skills acquisition training programme organised by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kwara State.

Declaring the programme open in Ilorin, the state capital, the director-general of the NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said that the women were trained on different schemes such as tye and dye, make up/gele, events decoration, natural organic products production, stones/beads work, and perfumery.

Represented by the state coordinator of the NDE, Engr Timothy Omachoko, the director general said that the training scheme was aimed at empowering women in the informal sector.

He also said that the NDE is keen on such training that could empower women in the informal sector towards discouraging them from depending solely on their husbands.

He said that the beneficiaries are expected to be given soft loans of N25,000 each after the one-week training programme, to enable them get necessary tools and kits to commence operations in their own little way.

“We are looking at some of these trainings that the women can undergo to practice within the confines of their homes without necessarily having to pay for anything; with the exception of materials required in the venture. They should rather take money for the services they have rendered instead.

“No beneficiary of this training is expected to join the unemployed market, but they should rather replicate such in their community,” the DG said.

Responding on behalf of the trainees, Mrs Iyabo Adewale, expressed gratitude to the NDE for its interest in the economic empowerment of the womenfolk in the country.