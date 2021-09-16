The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Sokoto State have commenced a 5-day training workshop for agricultural extension workers.

In her welcome address during the flag-off of a workshop, acting head, Department of Rural Empowerment Promotion Department (HoD), Falmata Hassan, said agricultural productivity can receive a boost through encouragement of extension workers.

Also addressing participants in Sokoto State, coordinator of NDE, Mrs Eunice Danmallam, said agricultural extension has high value chain with appreciable potential for youth employment in the rural sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danmallam who represented the director-general of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fipko, said the training was part of their mandate to generate employment, help increase food production, stimulate rural economy as well as improve farming methods.

Malam Fipko who noted that the training would help produce more agricultural extension workers, added that Sokoto was lucky to be among the selected 12 pilot states for the execution of the scheme.

“Our target group are graduates of tertiary institutions with passion for agricultural advisory services. The 50 youths were selected from three Senatorial districts of the state”, he said.

On his part, Joshua Fagbemi, who came from Rural Employment Promotion Department (Abuja) said Sokoto was so lucky to be benefiting from all their programmes because they see it as a very important state in Nigeria.

He therefore appealed to participants to consider themselves lucky and make the very best of the knowledge to be gained from this training.

“We are implementing this scheme in order for you to know that you can acquire knowledge in agriculture, train people in your communities to enable them have surplus and have more money.

We also discovered that you can equally make money using available agricultural chemicals and remain self-employed without necessarily waiting to be employed by anybody”, he said.

In his advice, the special guest of honour, Malam Jafar Isa Abdullahi, admonished participants to give maximum cooperation and consider themselves lucky to have been picked from among thousands of people in Sokoto State.