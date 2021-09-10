National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced 2021 Agricultural Extension Training for 50 unemployed people by the Rural Employment Promotion Department REP of the agency in Niger State, as a deliberate federal government effort to stimulate rural economy.

Declaring open the training yesterday, the director general of the directorate, Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo , said that federal government is prioritising agriculture in the country, and that has informed the training with the potential for job creation in 25 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the programme is a social intervention strategy for increasing food production, improved farming methods, reducing rural urban migration by graduates and produce agric extension office for a stimulated rural economy among others.

Represented by the state coordinator, Alhaji Abdulmalik Liman, the DG urged beneficiaries to be committed to the training and assured them of windows in NDE after their training.

A resource person, Blessing Uwah from the agency headquarters, advised participants to take advantage of the opportunity to be part of the logical implementation of the programme. She told the trainees that the purpose of the training was to impart in them the prerequisite knowledge to be self-reliant.