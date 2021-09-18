The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained Delta women on food processing and packaging, events/interior decoration and make over/tying of gele under the Women Employment Branch (WEB).

The director general, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, said one of the aims of the directorate was to orientate youths and women on skills acquisition.

He spoke in Ughelli, Delta State at the closing ceremony of the pilot phase of Women Empowerment Collaboration Scheme (WECS) of the Small Scale Enterprise (SSE) department of the NDE, noting that the objectives of the training included creating employment for women, improving women’s socio-economic status, reducing poverty and creating wealth among them.

State coordinator of the NDE, Mr Onyeogo Sylvanus, said the NDE’s approach de-emphasised dependence on wage employment through the provision of training opportunities for unemployed women and others to make them productive.

“This program will be implemented in eight selected states from the six geo-political zones of the federation for 400 unemployed female graduate participants per state so as to increase skills acquisition.

“The scheme is designed to improve socio economic development of women in their communities and state in general. When women are living safe, fulfilled and productive lives, they can reach their full potentials and contribute to national development,” he stated.