A political group, Niger Delta APC Youth Vanguard, has advocated adequate funding for the Nigerian Institute for Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria in Kaduna State, to enable it deliver on its core mandates.

Leader of the group, Comrade Collins Obilor, during a press conference, noted that the current budgetary allocation to the institute was not enough to enable it carry out its relevant activities.

Obilor, however, commended the director-general of the institute, Dr Salih Farah, for opening a transport intelligence center, pioneering research in alternative fuel and autonomous vehicle in collaboration with the Transport Research Laboratory of UK.

Also speaking, the secretary-general of the group, Hon. John Tombara, commended the effort of the Minister for Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, in engendering strides in the transport sector.

Tombara prayed God Almighty to guide the minister and the NITT director-general alongside the entire management team and to give them the strength to do more for the country.