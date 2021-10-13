The managing director and chief executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr Bello Hassan, has stressed the need to consistently assist and uplift the elderly in recognition of their contribution and years of service to the nation.

Hassan, who joined the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo to mark the 2021 United Nations World Senior Citizens’ Day, noted that recognising the elderly will promote their function of being role models and mentors to the younger generation.

The NDIC executive director, corporate services, Mrs. Omolola Abiola-Edewor, who was conferred with the award of “Humanitarian Ambassador” by the Egbaland Humanitarian and Development Council, said as a serving chief and daughter of the soil, the initiative is close to her heart as it aligns with her passion for humanitarian causes.

She described the initiative as a veritable platform to give back to the elderly who have sacrificed and contributed so much to community service and investment in the younger ones.

On his part, the Alake of Egbaland appreciated the NDIC executives for being a partaker in showing compassion and celebrating the contributions of the elderly during the United Nation’s World Senior Citizens’ Day.

He described it as symbolic of the importance the NDIC places on community development at the grassroots and urged the corporation to continue to partner with local communities to promote its mandate of protecting depositors while at the same time touching the lives of the people.

The day was marked by the Alake of Egbaland Free Medi-Care for Elderly and Lecture also featured a keynote lecture titled “National Effective Pension System and Establishment of Senior Citizens Centres at State Level” which was delivered by Dr Tunde Adegbola.