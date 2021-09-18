The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has taken its campaign on financial literacy to Ilorin, Kwara State.

The agency mobilized 100 secondary school students at the Government Secondary School, Ilorin, where resource persons spoke on the rudiments of financial literacy.

The Financial Literacy Day was organised to mark the 2021 Global Money Week.

The NDIC’s director of bank examination department, Mr Olatayo Babatolu, said the essence of the campaign was to inculcate the habit of saving money in banks in the students.

Babatolu who delivered a paper on “Learn, Save, Earn” said the young generations should be made to understand that saving money in banks guarantees prudent management of scarce resources and adequate planning.

In another presentation, the Ilorin zonal controller of NDIC, Mr Onyechere Chima, intimated the students on the mandate, functions and activities of the agency.

In her opening remarks, Kwara State commissioner for education and human capital development, Hajia Saadatu Modibbo Kawu, thanked the NDIC management for bringing the programme to the state.

She advised the students to pay attention to the programme and ensure they learn from it and become financially proficient.