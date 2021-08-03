Managing director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Mr Bello Hassan has stressed the need for the media to ensure accurate and factual coverage of the banking industry especially in terms of reporting on the perceived impact and threats on depositors’ funds and the activities of financial system supervisors like the NDIC.

He made the call while receiving a delegation of the executive members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) led by its president, Mr Mustapha Isah, on a courtesy visit to the corporation.

A statement from the NDIC said while Mr Hassan commended the media for their cooperation in enhancing public awareness about the activities of the corporation, he also expressed concern about the instances of inaccuracies and misinformation observed in some media reports by less professional media practitioners that need to be addressed.

He informed the members of the guild that it was in recognition of the media’s critical role in promoting public awareness that the NDIC implements initiatives for sustained interactions with media practitioners such as the annual NDIC editors’ forum for publishers and media executives and the Finance Correspondents Association Of Nigeria (FICAN)’ workshop for business editors and finance correspondents.

He explained that the initiatives are aimed at capacity building and providing updates on the current activities of the corporation to deepen the knowledge of journalists on issues in the financial sector.

Hassan stressed the need for closer collaboration with the media to enhance the quality of the reportage to promote factual and accurate information.

The NDIC MD assured the NGE’s president that the corporation would support and strengthen partnership with the guild in order to address the challenges and successfully achieve mutually beneficial objectives of enhancing public awareness.

In his remarks, Isah described the Guild as NDIC’s partner in progress and commended the NDIC for its achievements.

He stated that depositors had increased confidence in the safety of their savings in banks due to the Corporation’s continuous diligence in its successful implementation of the deposit insurance system in Nigeria.