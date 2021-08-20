Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is now Nigeria’s most valuable footballer in terms of financial value, Africa’s fourth and 54th in the world.

That is according to the latest ranking of players by Transfermarkt, whose algorithm uses such factors as performance, age and contract length, as well as club and country represented to determine an individual’s worth.

Their chart placed Liverpool duo Mohammed Salah valued at €100m, Saido Mane (€85m) and new Paris Saint Germain signing Achraf Hakimi (€60m) in the top three spots of the African list, ahead of Nigeria international, Ndidi, who is valued at €60m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ivorian Frank Kessie is fifth in the ranking, with Victor Osimhen, who was top of the Nigerian chart last season, dropping to sixth spot in the Africa rankings. Kalidou Koulibaly, Wilfred Zaha, Riyad Mahrez and Edmund Tapsoba complete the Top 10 most valuable players in Africa.

Other Nigerians listed among the world’s 500 most valuable players are Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe tops the world’s most valuable list with a whopping €160m, with Erling Haaland (€130m), Harry Kane (€120m), Jadon Sancho (€100m), Salah (€100m), Romelu Lukaku (€100m), Kevin De Bruyne (€100m), Neymar (€100m), Frenkie De Jong (€90m) and Bruno Fernandes (€90m) completing the top 10.

Interestingly, two of the greatest players of all-time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both find themselves out of the top 20 in the world this time. Argentina captain Messi only makes it to 21st place at €80m value, while Ronaldo is 114th with an estimated value of €45m.