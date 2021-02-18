Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has declared that he is delighted to have Wilfred Ndidi in his team, saying the Nigerian star is irreplaceable.

The Super Eagles defensive midfielder has earned huge plaudits for his impressive displays since linking up with the Foxes from Belgian outfit KRC Genk in 2017.

Ndidi proved his class once again with a superb showing in Leicester’s 3-1 home win against champions Liverpool at the King Power Stadium last weekend.

The 24-year-old recovered the ball 19 times in the game , a record in the Premier League this season , and then finished off in style with an assist for Harvey Barnes.

Asked about the possibility of the midfielder switching to a bigger club in future, Rodgers stated that it will be difficult to find a suitable replacement for the 24-year-old.

“He’s one of the top players in world football. His quality in his football is improving all the time. He is irreplaceable for us. He’s fantastic for a young player,”Rodgers told a news conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash against Slavia Prague.

“What is pleasing as a coach, is that he wants to learn. He will improve and get better.

“I’m so happy he plays in my team.”