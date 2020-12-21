Advertisements

Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, was voted Leicester City’s Man of the Match following his impressive performance in their 2-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur, yesterday’s Premier League game. Leicester announced Ndidi as the best player on their verified Twitter handle.

Ndidi beat off competition from Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana and Marc Albrighton for the award.

The Nigerian international polled 42 per cent of the votes by the club fans while Vardy was second with 39 per cent. In third place is Fofana with 12 per cent and Albrighton got seven per cent.

Ndidi put up a brilliant display to contain the forays of both Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made 19 recoveries against Spurs, the most any player has made in a single Premier League in over a year.

A Vardy penalty and an own goal by Toby Alderwereld secured Brendan Rodgers’ first ever win against Jose Mourinho. The win took Leicester to second position on 27 points and are four points behind leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Leicester City midfielder, Ndidi, said he is aiming to have a similar football academy in Nigeria like the Aspire Academy which is in Qatar.

Despite being a key force in Leicester City’s midfield, the Super Eagles star is also a student of Business and Management at the De Montfort University and he is hoping to combine both experiences to help the future generation in his home country.

Before his first European sojourn in 2015 when he joined Genk, Ndidi hawked fruits on Nigerian roads in order to make ends meet for his family.

However, he developed his football skills in a Lagos-based club Nath Boys Academy and he is planning to help younger players achieve their dreams with a football academy in future.

“Have you seen Aspire Academy in Qatar? I’ve got something like that in mind, it is just like an open plan for me. It is not going to be easy, it’s quite massive and it might not be like that,” Ndidi told Sky Sports.

“Back in Nigeria, there are too many players coming up and not many opportunities but the way I came out, it was from a structured academy. I would say it (the chance to go through an academy) was through luck, grace and hard work.

“It was not easy, but because of the support I got from the academy – Nath Boys Academy, it made it easier with the hard work I put in. It is just like working hard but there is no opportunity now, it is very difficult but in my own case, I worked hard and there were opportunities.”

When asked further if a lot of talented youngsters don’t achieve their football dreams in Nigeria due to a lack of opportunities, Ndidi gave an affirmative response.