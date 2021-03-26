ADVERTISEMENT

National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said 126 Nigerians in 14 states have been sentenced to various jail terms for offences bordering on drug trafficking between January and February 2021.

In a statement issued by Babafemi, he said a convict, Musa Ibrahim, bagged 16 years, eight months jail term for trafficking 40 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa in Akure, Ondo State from a Federal High Court in the state capital in charge number FHC/AK/10C/2021. Another convict, Ibrahim, bagged 15 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of trafficking 6.7kg of cannabis in Bauchi in charge number FHC/BAU/CR/22/2010.

In Bauchi State, Haruna Aliya, was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for trafficking 609 kilogrammes of cannabis. Justice Hassan Dikko of the Federal High Court, Bauchi, convicted both Aliya and Haladu.

In Jos, Plateau State, Eke Chibuke was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for trafficking Tramadol and Diazepam, while Idan Kenneth charged with unlawful possession of 220 grammes of cannabis, 4.3 grammes of Tramadol, 3.3 grammes of Rophynol, was convicted on all three count charges and sentenced to two years on each count.

A breakdown of conviction records across some other states in February shows that 18 persons were sentenced to jail in Kano, five persons each were sentenced in Imo and Abia, while four were sentenced in Gombe.

Reacting to the record of conviction, Marwa commended the agency’s Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services for the diligent prosecution of the cases and charged them to do more so that such convictions will serve as deterrence to those that may want to be attracted to the illicit trade of drug.