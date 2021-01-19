By Suleiman Talba |

Unarguably, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency-NDLEA- is poised for changes with the appointment of former military administrator of Lagos and Borno states, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) as Chairman/CEO

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed Marwa who replaced retired Col. Muhammad Abdallah, whose tenure ended on January 11.

Before his appointment, Gen Marwa had worked as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) between 2018 and December 2020, along with others to develop a blueprint on how to end drug abuse in Nigeria.

Noted for his tradition of excellent record of performance wherever he touches, there are already high expectations of enduring reforms by staff of the agency and Nigerians who have been commenting on the appointment. I have always thought we needed Buba Marwa in mainstream governance. He is a top-notch and conscientious administrator.

Highly polished, intellectually deep and a pan-Nigerian, Marwa was well loved by the majority of Lagosians during his time as the state’s numero uno. Operation Sweep, which he launched during his time as governor had helped to rid the state of criminal elements, while the impact of his Operation 250 Roads is still felt today on the numerous roads he helped to build or repair.

Since his retirement from military service, Marwa has concentrated more on his home state of Adamawa. Although he has repeatedly been frustrated in his governorship bid by the powers that be, he remains a loyal servant in the background, helping the state government with his experience in the art of governance.

Like the quintessential elder statesman who is faced with conflict between love for country and insatiable ambition, Marwa decided to retrieve his hat from the political ring; rather than jostle for political office and power, he has decided to tow the path of honour by retiring to the bench to contribute his quota to national development as elder statesman.

Everybody knows him as the handsome, ever-smiling Governor of Lagos State who was well-loved for his people-oriented policies, Gen. Marwa was once military attaché, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, USA, and defence attaché, United Nations, New York, as well as former ambassador to South Africa and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland.

He obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and another master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh. These are in addition to his training in the Nigerian Military School and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

– Talba is the SA to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola