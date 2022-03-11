National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned a Brazil returnee, Okoewo Ikechukwu, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly smuggling 48 grams of Cocaine from Brazil through Addis-Ababa, the Ethiopia capital to Nigeria for the sum of N1.5 million.

The agency docked the 43 years old self-proclaimed businessman before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful importation of the said prohibited drug.

The prosecutor, Julian Imabong-Iroabuchi had informed the judge that the defendant was arrested on January 17, 2022, at the ‘E’ Arrival Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airways flight from Brazil through Addis—Ababa to Lagos, with the drug which he Ingested.

Imabong-Iroabuchi also informed the court that the defendant conspired with an alleged drug baron, Obi Nonso, domiciled in Brazil to commit the alleged illicit act.

The prosecutor further claimed that the defendant received the sum of N1.5 million, for the service rendered through his sister’s Access Bank Account Number: 0024517899.

She maintained that the offences committed by the defendant are contrary to and punishable under section 11(a) and 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N 30 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After the plea of the defendant was taken, the prosecutor asked for a trial date, while also urging the court to remand him in prison until the determination of the charge.

