The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested 12,306 suspects including seven drug barons in the last one year.

This was revealed by the chairman of the NDLEA, Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), whie addressing journalists to mark his one year in office.

Speaking on the achievements of the agency in the last one year under his watch, Marwa said the agency has also secured conviction of 1,400 offenders, while 1,502 cases were pending in court.

This is even as 7, 761 drug users have been counselled and rehabilitated in NDLEA facilities.

Also, the agency has seized over 3.4million kilograms of assorted drugs and also seized drugs and cash worth over N130billion, while 406 hectares of cannabis farms have been destroyed.

Details Later…

