Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested15 suspected drug dealers and seized a total of 8,268.2311 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs including cocaine, heroin, tramadol, methamphetamine and skunk among others in a week-long coordinated raids across seven states.

The states are Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Bauchi Edo and Anambra.

The suspects, including a woman on a wheelchair, were arrested during the “offensive action” operations, which began on Sunday August 1, 2021 and lasted till Saturday August 7, 2021 in the seven states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said the raids were aimed at mopping up illicit drugs in the affected states following intelligence and as part of the ongoing offensive action ordered by the chairman/chief executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) against all drug cartels across the country.

He said, “The bulk of the seized drugs were recovered from Ondo and Edo states. In Akure, the Ondo state capital, a 27-year-old Omokayode Adedayo was on Friday August 6, arrested along Oda road, Akure South local government area with a cocktail of illicit substances including cannabis sativa, cocaine, methamphetamine, tramadol, swinol, and designer drug.

NDLEA Nabs Lady With 35 Wraps Of Cocaine At Lagos Airport

“The previous day, Thursday August 5, men of the Nigerian Army had intercepted 1,025kg of cannabis in Toyota Sequoia numbered FST 169 BW and a Toyota Sienna with APP 918 FA as registration number, at a checkpoint in Isua Akoko, where two fake police officers; Stephen Sunday and Eze Ezenwa were also arrested with 575kg of cannabis.

being conveyed in a Sienna bus with a fake police registration number NPF 1651D. The suspects and exhibits were promptly handed over to the Ondo State command of the agency along with a cash exhibit of N148, 300.

“This was preceded by a raid carried out by operatives of the Ondo state command at Egbeta community, a border town between Ondo and Edo states, where a total of 6,332kilograms of cannabis sativa were recovered and two suspects; Emeka Ossai and Raphael Henry arrested.

In Akwa Ibom state, raids in parts of the state led to the recovery of 64.903kg of illicit drugs including 1. 2031kg crack cocaine from a 26-year-old Nwoye Ogbonna Solomon, the biggest cocaine seizure in the history of the state.

“In Adamawa state, a drug dealer, Ikechukwu Onuh was arrested at Jimeta, Yola on Thursday August 5, with 14.400kg of tramadol packaged as diclofenac to evade detection.