BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

Authorities of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two persons over their alleged involvement in the production and sales of popcorn containing cannabis in parts of Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa and Ammassoma in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state.

According to the NDLEA, the production and sales of such dangerous popcorn popularly called “Marlain Popcorn” is a new way to trade on illicit substances unnoticed by drug dealers and peddlers.

Confirming the development, the state commander of the NDLEA, Kupi Maulsei said the dangerous popcorn is street named “Marlian Popcorn” by the merchants to disguise its potency from the innocent consumers.

LEADERSHIP gathered that while some innocent residents had died after consuming the dangerous popcorn, others fell dangerously ill after consumption. It was gathered that some of the dangerous popcorn stands disappeared after the police and the NDLEA beamed their searchlight on their activities at clubs and bars in the state capital.