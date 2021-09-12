The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 20-year-old graduate, Miss Bee Okoro, in Abuja for producing and selling drugged candies and cookies.

The NDLEA also arrested her 27-year-old dispatch rider, Idewo Raimi, who handled door-to-door delivery of the cookies and candies to customers.

The suspects, who were arrested at Garki Area 11 on Friday September 10, 2021 with a number of their drugged products and 400grams of Loud and Arizona, confessed they have been in the drug business for over a year.

This is even as the NDLEA intercepted over 24,311 kilograms of heroin, codeine as well as Arizona and Colorado variants of cannabis in fresh drug busts at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja and the Tincan seaport, Apapa, Lagos State.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the first seizure came on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA where two consignments containing 10.350kg heroin and 25.2kg cannabis from South Africa were intercepted.

He also said in series of sting operations between Saturday, Sept 4 and Monday, Sept 6, in different parts of Lagos, four suspects were arrested including Mrs. Bello Kafayat Ayo who was picked from Shino Street, Palmgroove area of the state.

At the Tincan seaport, Apapa, narcotic officers intercepted a 40ft container loaded with 22,590 kilograms of Barcadin Codeine syrup on Monday Sept 6, following intelligence received from international partners on the container since May 2021.

The container was also found to include 4,020.03kg of analgesic tablets and 47 cartons of insulated hot pots used to conceal the illicit drugs, all imported from India.

Equally, on Friday, Sept 10, a consignment of Colorado weighing 17.5kg and hidden inside a Grand Caravan Dodge vehicle shipped in a 40ft container from Montreal, Canada, was also intercepted and seized at the Tincan port.

In Edo State, a total of 1,425.2 kilograms of compressed blocks of cannabis sativa were seized in a raid on Aviosi outskirt, close to Uzebba, Owan West LGA, on Monday Sept 6, while on the same day, one Yahaya Mamman was nabbed along Zaria-Danja road, Kaduna State with 10.3kg Tramadol and 60.5kg Exol-6.