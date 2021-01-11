By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested 200 suspects and made seizure of illicit drugs weighing 2,083,369 kg from January to December last year.

Idris Mohammed Bello, State Commander of the Agency, said the command had 57 convictions with various jail terms ranging from eight to five years, while 58 cases are still pending in Federal High Court.

He said 30 clients comprising of 25 male and five female were admitted, 17 others discharged and three relapsed cases were reported in the Drug Demand Reduction unit of the command.

The commander said this year along “45 suspected were arrested with 11.431 illicit drugs and 41 litres of formalin solution”.

According to him, the command through its ‘NDLEA Half Hour’, has reach out on Drug Abuse Preventive Education Program to sensitize people on danger of drug abuses across the state.

‘The NDLEA state boss, noted that, the command raided various drug joint including Bola joint in Viniklang, Wauro jabe, Gurin ,Yola market, Pasham, Gerio and Galadima Aminu way in the state.

The commander lauded the synergy between it and sister security agencies aimed at ensure drug free society in the state.