The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested three trans-border drug traffickers while trying to smuggle 48,000 tablets of 225mg Tramadol through Mubi, Adamawa state to the Republic of Cameroon

This is even as over 1,500 kilograms of imported Loud and other illicit substances were been intercepted in raids across Lagos and Edo States.

The three suspects are Mohammed Hussaini, 32; Adamu Bella, 18, and Mohammed Umar, 18, and were arrested at Tsamiya junction, Madanya Road, Mubi in Mubi North LGA, Adamawa State on Friday, January 28, 2022 with the exhibits concealed in the packets of another drug.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said when interviewed, the suspects claimed the drugs were being taken to Bagira town along Nigeria-Cameroon border to be delivered to some Cameroonians for onward delivery to Maroa in Cameroon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes on the heels of a similar operation at Alaba Rago area of Lagos where operatives of the state command of the Agency intercepted 1,200 parcels of imported Loud, a strong variant of cannabis suspected to have been smuggled into the state from a neighbouring country with a total weight of 1,229 kilograms.

In another raid on Wednesday, January 26 at Suru Alaba, Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, Lagos, operatives arrested one Ibrahim Musa, 25, with 18,530 tablets of Tramadol, Rohynol, Diazepam, Exol-5, and 138 bottles of Codeine.

Meanwhile, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the airport during their routine cargo search intercepted a consignment of 22 international passports of six different countries concealed in a bag of Gari among other food items.

Nine of the passports were three each of UK, France and Portugal, while the rest were that of Nigeria – 8; Ghana – 4 and Cameroon – 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also at the airport, operatives equally recovered 12 parcels of cannabis weighing 4.95kg concealed in a carton of Golden Morn packaged for export through the SAHCO export shed.

In Plateau state, a team of NDLEA officers on Friday, January 28, arrested two suspects; Emeka Ezenwa, 37, and Julius Akingbe, 45, for being in possession of 126.5grams of methamphetamine concealed inside a DVD player coming from Lagos, while a raid in Kampani Zera. Wase LGA of the state on Friday led to the arrest of Fatima Sadiq, 20, who was caught with 21.3kg cannabis.