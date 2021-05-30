Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have launched fresh raids on online drug traffickers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, during which a young lady and her boyfriend as well as eight others were arrested and assorted drugs recovered from them.

The young lady, 28-year-old Ese Patrick, who is alleged to sell her illicit substances through Instagram account: Ese’sOvenSecret, was tracked and arrested with some pieces of brownies ordered online by NDLEA’s undercover agents on May 21, 2021 and delivered by herself and her boyfriend in a Mercedes Benz car.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said “a follow up operation at her residence led to the seizure of 400 grams of Arizona weed, which she used in baking the brownies.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Iyama Patrick, with 450 grams of Arizona weed. He supplies Ese the cannabis she uses,” Babafemi said.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations (DOGI) of the agency have intercepted 445 grams of Methamphetamine going to New Zealand and concealed inside USB chargers and hair attachments, with another 450 grams of cannabis sativa going to UAE and concealed inside local soap containers at a courier company in Lagos.

Also, 125 grams of heroin concealed inside academic thesis books was seized at another firm while 2kg of cannabis sativa hidden inside tractor’s balloon was intercepted at another courier company also in Lagos.

In another development, five despatch riders and a lady, Dolapo Benjamin who owns motorcycles involved in door-to-door distribution of drugs and drug based edibles, cakes and brownies were arrested while six despatch motorcycles involved in door-to-door drug distribution were seized.

Also seized from them were assorted drugs: cocaine, crack/challie, molly/ ecstasy, skunk, brownies and loud, which is the most expensive psychoactive variant of cannabis in town.

Also, on May 27, 2021, NDLEA operatives intercepted 30 compressed parcels of cannabis, heading to Ningi, Bauchi State, as well as Rohypnol and Tramadol meant for the FCT Abuja.

The drugs weighing 105.5 kilograms were seized along Gwagwalada – Abuja road, in a luxury bus. Three persons were arrested in connection with the exhibits.

Reacting to the latest arrests and seizures, chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) directed the FCT command of the agency to immediately embark on stop-and-search of commercial despatch riders across the nation’s capital city to curb the online drug trafficking trend in the FCT.

He also commended the commander, Mohammed Malami Sokoto, his officers and men for the recent successes and sustaining the offensive against the latest trend in illicit drug trafficking in the nation’s seat of power.

The NDLEA boss also commended officers and men of DOGI for their vigilance and commitment to work.