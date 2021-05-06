By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency {NDLEA) has arrested an 80-year-old woman, Mrs Mary Adebayo, her 19-year-old granddaughter, Funmilola Adebayo and two other ladies in Akure, the Ondo State capital for selling assorted illicit drugs such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, swinol and skuchies.

Their arrest followed an intelligence-based raid and follow up operations on their locations on Sunday, May 2, 2021, spokesperson of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said.

He also said 192 kilogrammes of cocaine and other psychoactive substances were recovered from the suspects while the octogenarian, her granddaughter and two other ladies; Tessy Matthew and Blessing Adesida, were arrested.

As a result of the bust, chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has directed the acting commander, Ondo State command of the agency, Callys Alumona, to launch a manhunt for other members of the drug cartel now on the run.

The grandma and her granddaughter were arrested at 6:30am on Sunday at Ayeyemi Street, Akure South local government area.

During the raid, the following drugs were recovered from them: Skuchies- 149kg, cocaine -11 grammes, methamphetamine-17 grammes, heroin – three grammes, cannabis sativa- 4.914kg, swinol – eight grammes and tramadol – 49 grammes.

Also recovered from them were two deep freezers and a TVS motorcycle.

On the same date, at about 1:30pm, a raid carried out at Rate Hotel, Care Street, in Akure South LGA led to the arrest of 25-year-old Mathew from whom 33kilogrammes of skuchies were recovered.

Babafemi said following her preliminary interrogation, a follow up operation was immediately carried out, leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Adesida in Oshinle area of Akure South LGA.

Recovered from her include: skuchies-3kg and cannabis-7grammes.

In a related development, operatives of the Adamawa command of the NDLEA have arrested a 58-year-old Victor Chinedu Anwanya, and 47-year-old Femi Abiodun, with 80 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 76 kilogrammes, concealed in three white sacks tucked in the booth of a Toyota Avalon car with registration number: LAGOS DC 997 FST.

According to the state commander of NDLEA, Idris Bello, the suspects were arrested on Monday May 3, 2021 at about 6am in Mayo Belwa town, Mayo Belwa LGA, Adamawa State.

“They took off from Auchi in Edo State. Also recovered from them was a fake Police Warrant Card bearing the name of Chinedu Anwanya with the rank of a DSP,” the commander of Narcotics stated.