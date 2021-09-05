The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted and arrested a 22-year-old youth corps member, Arnold Maniru in Abuja for importing four kilograms of drugged candies from the United Kingdom

The NDLEA also incepted cookies laced with drugs going to United Arab Emirate in Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said: “the youth corps member serving with a government agency in Abuja was arrested on Saturday 28th August, 2021 following the interception of a consignment at the warehouse of a transport company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A controlled delivery of the parcel, which contains the candies laced with Arizona, a strong variant of cannabis and some liquid, was subsequently carried out.”

In the same vein, operatives attached to courier companies in Lagos have intercepted 1.2kg of cannabis concealed inside locally made cookies going to Dubai, UAE and 920grams of cocaine hidden inside synthetic hair heading to Saudi Arabia.

Another 1.08kg cannabis concealed in spray cans going to Pakistan and 625grams of methamphetamine hidden in clothing heading to Australia were also seized.

Across the states, operatives also intensified arrests of traffickers and seizures of illicit drugs.

A total of 384.7 kilograms of assorted narcotics being transported to the nation’s capital, Abuja for sale were intercepted and seized at patrol points in Lokoja, Kogi State on Monday, August 30 and Thursday, September 2, 2021.

A truck with registration number Plateau AA 462 QAP, driven by a 50-year-old Danlami Dodo, coming from Onitsha, Anambra State, with Abuja, FCT as destination, was intercepted at a patrol point in Lokoja.

“Upon a search, the following psychoactive substances were discovered packed in sacks and cartons: 1,975 bottles of Cough Syrup with Codeine weighing 282kg; 199 packets of Exol-5 tablets weighing 75.4kg; 250 packets of Diazepam tablets weighing 15.4kg; Cannabis Sativa weighing 5.9kg; and 1 packet of Ketamine injection, all weighing 378.7kilograms,” Babafemi said.

He also added that on Thursday, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number Lagos MUS 716 XK, coming from Ojota, Lagos to Abuja was stopped and searched at the Lokoja patrol point, where 6kg of Arizona was found sealed in cartons and suffed in a white sack.

In Rivers State, one Obey James was arrested during a raid with 4.2grams of heroin; 1.9grams of cocaine and 5.4grams of methamphetamine while in Niger state, two suspects; Eze John and Michael Ifediegwu were arrested along Zungeru-Tegina road with 18kg of Exol 5; 2kg of Tramadol and 1000 ampoules of pentazocine injection, all going to Kontagora in the state.