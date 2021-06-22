Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a medical doctor, Jane Chioma Ofoma for operating an online catering service, Omachi’s kitchen, through which she sells drugged cookies and biscuits.

She was arrested in Auchi, Edo State following intelligence and surveillance by narcotic officers of the Edo State command of the agency on Saturday June 19, 2021.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the operatives stormed the suspect’s operational base at 1 winners way, Auchi, where she was arrested and at least 94 pieces of cookies produced with cannabis sativa were recovered.

Babafemi said the 26 year old lady, who recently completed her housemanship at the University of Benin Teaching hospital has confessed to baking the cookies with skunk in her statement while under interrogation.

This is even as the NDLEA operatives in Kwara State arrested a 52-year-old ex-Soldier, Ibrahim Musa with 12.167 kilograms of Arizona (cannabis sativa), four grams of Cocaine and 25 grams of flunitrazepam.

The suspect was apprehended on June, 17, 2021 at Oke-Odo, Tanke area of Ilorin metropolis when he arrived from Lagos to supply his customers.

Sgt Ibrahim Musa who worked in the maintenance department at Abati Army Barracks, Lagos from where he was deployed to 117 Battalion in Chibok, Borno State before he deserted the Army, had arrived Ilorin in company of his wife, Basirat Musa in his Honda Accord car with registration number JJ 707 BL Lagos with the seized exhibit.

He was however arrested at the point of delivery by operatives of Kwara State command of the agency.

Babafemi said unnder interrogation, Ibrahim revealed that while at Chibok he got the connection of a supplier of Arizona (Cannabis) and other drugs in Lagos who he immediately contacted when he deserted the Army in October 2020.

He said he decided to go into the illicit drug business to enable him fend for his two wives and three children.

The suspect revealed that the latest journey was his second trip to Ilorin to deliver the drugs and decided to travel with one of his wives who was not aware of his mission to Ilorin.

In thesame vein, a 30-year-old Emmanuel Ehiramhen, of No. 10 Egan Street Ekpoma, has been arrested by NDLEA officers of the Edo command of the agency for dealing in crack cocaine.

