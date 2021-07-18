The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a suspected major illicit drug kingpin in Anambra State, Okeke Chijioke, 44, and recovered 548,000 tablets of Tramadol tablets branded as Tarkadol.

The arrest and recovery was done at his warehouse at No. 3, Atunya Street, Maryland Estate, Nkwelle, Oyi local government area of the state.

Spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said Okeke’s arrest on Saturday, July 10, 2021 followed credible intelligence and surveillance, which confirmed he stocked his warehouse with the illicit drug.

According to Babafemi, “after the search of his warehouse, 548,000 tablets of Tarkadol weighing 302.500 kilograms were recovered. The suspect accepted ownership of the substance recovered.

“Preliminary investigation has established that Tarkadol is a brand of Tramadol that has just been introduced into the market to evade attention. The substance has also tested positive to amphetamine

“The drug was equally labeled 100mg pain reliever on its packs to avoid scrutiny, while laboratory tests confirmed it is a 225mg drug. It was further discovered that the drug was manufactured in India and smuggled into Nigeria without NAFDAC number or certification.

“During the search on the warehouse, a double barrel pump gun with three live cartridges, which licence expired since 2019, was also discovered and recovered.”

Also, operatives of the Benue State command of the NDLEA on road patrol in Apir village on July 14, intercepted and seized 28,400 capsules of Tramadol from one Dankawu Madaki, who hails from Misau LGA of Bauchi State.

In a related development, a suspected notorious inter-state drug dealer, Godiya Linus, based in Taraba State but supplied narcotics to dealers in Adamawa State, has been arrested in Numan area of the state.

Godiya, an ex-convict, was in jail between 2012 and 2018 following his conviction on drug related charges.