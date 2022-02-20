The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted cash sum of $4.7 million, all counterfeit in Abuja.

NDLEA operatives had in the early hours of Friday, February 18, 2022 intercepted a consignment sent from Lagos to Abuja at Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where they foiled attempt by a syndicate to steal at least N2.7 billion (equivalent of $4.7million) from the Nigerian economy by pushing the fake currency into circulation.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said a controlled delivery of the parcelled counterfeit US dollars totalling $4,760,000.00 led to the arrest of a principal suspect, 42-year-old Abdulmumini Maikasuwa.

He said: “the seizure followed intelligence received by the FCT command of the agency detailing the movement of the cash and the vehicle conveying it.”

Meanwhile, chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has directed that both the cash and the suspect in custody be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for further investigation.

In another development, in Kwara state, barely three weeks after a nursing mother, Mrs. Rashidat Adebayo, 38, was granted administrative bail following her arrest for dealing in illicit drugs, operatives have again arrested her in Offa with assorted drugs such as Tramadol, Swinol, Diazepam and Pentazocine injection ampules.

The NDLEA said before her latest arrest on Thursday, February 17, the nursing mother had been arrested and granted bail on January 24, 2022 for dealing in similar drugs.

In the same vein, NDLEA officers have arrested two suspected drug dealers: Sani Isa (aka Bilaz) and Bala Yerima in Hong, Adamawa state with 239 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 209kg, just as operatives of the Bauchi State Command have intercepted a truck marked FFF 422 XB coming from Lagos to Maiduguri, at Azare.

A total of 164.8kg of cannabis sativa concealed in peak milk cartons was recovered from the truck.

