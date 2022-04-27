Borno State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday said it arrested 113 persons for various drug offences in the first quarter of the year in the state, including those supplying drugs to repentant Boko Haram terrorists.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Maiduguri, the commandant of the NDLEA in the state, Mr Joseph Icha added that the command also recently arrested some persons who attempted to supply various types of drugs to the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists who are taking refuse in some transit camps in the state.

He said among the seized drugs from the arrested drug peddlers within the period under review are 94.49kg of cannabis, 56.3grams of cocaine, 250.6grms of tramadol, 270.1grms of diazepam, 721. 1mils of codeine syrup, 348. 7grammes of Exol among others.

Mr Icha said: “Some people have been arrested and charged to court with the active support of other security agencies that are involved in caring for the surrendered terrorists.

“So some people were nabbed who were trying to smuggle different substances to the surrendered terrorists. And upon arrest, they were handed over to us and we have charged them to court. There is a lady and a man among them who have been charged. And the fact is that we are unable to prove whether they have the market inside the transit camp where the surrendered terrorists are kept or they are going in to solicit for market.”

He named some areas of Maiduguri metropolis prone to drug businesses to include Kasuwa fara, Green house in Mafoni area, Baga road, adding that in Gwange 1 and 11 , some drug peddlers on sighting the men of NDLEA jumped into a nearby river and drew one of the officers in a bid to drown him , but was rescued.

The NDLEA Commandant further revealed that drug peddlers now use courier services and buses plying the state to move in drugs to the state.

He said some of the drug addicts indulge in the act due to the quest for money, while others are in it due to peer pressure, adding that others indulge in drugs believing that it will relieve them of life challenges and trauma of insurgency.

He said the Command has continually used various channels of the media to sensitise the public on the dangers of drugs, urging any of them involved and wants rehabilitation to come to the NDLEA rehabilitation centre in the state for counselling and rehabilitation.

He also revealed that the command has taken some government officials who were involved in drugs but needed rehabilitation.