Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a Brazil-based suspected drug dealer, Okafor Okwudili Moses, over a 2.55 kilograms of cocaine recovered from a toilet at the E-Arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

The drug was discovered in the toilet of the airport on Friday, November 12, 2021 after it was dumped there by a trafficker who was obviously scared of being caught by narcotic officers positioned at the airport.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the following day, Saturday November 13, the actual owner of the consignment, Okafor arrived the airport from Brazil via an Ethiopian Airline flight and was promptly arrested.

While being interviewed in custody, he confirmed he is the owner of the seized illicit drug.

Babafemi also said in other interdiction operations across the country, over 6,043.857 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were recovered in five states of Adamawa, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo and Ebonyi with more than two hectares of cannabis farms destroyed.

A suspected fake security agent, Abdullahi Mohammed, who claimed to be serving in one of the security formations in Mubi, Adamawa State was arrested with four blocks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 4kg along Bazza-Michika road.

Also, four other suspects were arrested at different locations in Jimeta, Yola North LGA, with assorted substances such as Cannabis, Diazepam, Exol-5 and Tramadol tablets.

In Ondo State, three persons: Alabi Idowu; Oluwatomipe Olorundare and Finity Sunday were arrested on Monday, November 15, and a total of 2,771kgs of Cannabis recovered from them at Oke Ogun camp, Ipele, Owo LGA, while 59-year-old Mrs Joy Peter was nabbed with over 39kg cannabis and Tramadol tablets on Wednesday, November 17.

In the same vein, over 2,832kg of drugs were seized and more than two hectares of cannabis farms destroyed in parts of Ekiti State. While 2,582kg of Cannabis was recovered on Tuesday, November 16 from Itapaji forest, Ipao, Ikole LGA, 250kg was seized from Ise forest, Ise-Orun LGA where the cannabis farm was also destroyed on Thursday, November 18.

In Ebonyi, 29-year-old Ivoh Chukwuemeka accompanied by his girlfriend, Ogbonna Peace, 18, was intercepted along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway with 20.357kg cannabis on Friday November 19.