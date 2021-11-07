The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a suspected notorious drug dealer, Okoli Collins Ikenna, who is alleged to be the mastermind of recent multiple attempts to export illicit drugs to London in the United Kingdom through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and some courier companies in Lagos.

The suspect, who is on court bail following his arrest in November 2020 and subsequent arraignment before a Lagos Federal High Court for attempting to export 15.700kgs of Methamphetamine to Australia, was nabbed after a thorough investigation by the NDLEA.

While confirming the arrest, NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said series of investigations into recent multiple attempts to export illicit drugs to the UK led to the arrest of the drug dealer on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 when he was caught with 78 parcels of Cannabis, concealed in black soap packs labelled as Dudu Osun, with a total weight of 12.250 kilograms heading to United Kingdom.

Further investigation also revealed that Okoli is the one behind the attempt to export 7.350kgs of Cannabis to the UK on Thursday October 21, a consignment that was intercepted at NAHCO export shed of the MMIA.

The NDLEA also arrested other suspects across the country for different drug related crimes.

In Kano, a controlled delivery of an illicit consignment on Friday November 5, led to the arrest of two suspects; Ibrahim Sulaiman and Muhammad Sani Alhassan with 23kgs of Diazepam tablets; 2kgs of Codeine syrup and 32kgs of Exol 5 tablets, bringing the total weight to 57kgs.

Earlier on Wednesday November 3, operatives of the Kano command of the NDLEA arrested one Mizambilu Tijjani, with 64kgs of Cannabis sativa and Victor Nsodikwa Chu-chu, with 34 cartons of Pentazocine injection and one carton of Diazepam injection in Sabongari area of the city.

In Kogi state, operatives also seized a consignment containing 28.251kgs of Exol- 5; 6.6kgs of Barcadin Codeine Syrup; over 38.532kgs of Tramadol, bringing the total drugs seized to 73.808kgs.

In a related development, operatives of the Osun state command have seized 130.518kgs of cannabis and 18grams of Cocaine in Modakeke area of Ile-Ife.