National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an Uber driver and two other traffickers with different quantities of cocaine at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The driver, Lawal Tunde Rasheed, was arrested at the SAHCO Export Shed of MMIA when he brought a consignment from his client to a freight forwarder for export to Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

The agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said when the package was searched, 150grammes of cocaine concealed inside two pieces of air freshener were discovered.

He said, “A follow up operation led to the arrest of Egbo Emmanuel Maduka in his residence on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Investigations have so far confirmed that Egbo is behind the two seizures of 50grammes of cocaine in hair attachment and another 150grammes of cocaine concealed in air freshener, heading to Malabo.

The seizures were made on June 4 and 8, 2021, respectively.”

The NDLEA said on Friday, June 11, 2021, a male passenger, Udogwu James Johnson, on Qatar Airlines from GRU in Brazil was also arrested at D-arrival Hall, MMIA, Lagos with nine wraps of cocaine that weighed 300grammes in his pant.

In a related development, a 27-year-old final year petroleum engineering student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Ali Mohammed, was arrested with 3.032kg of cannabis sativa at a motor park in Iddo, Lagos, following a tip off on Thursday, June 10, 2021.