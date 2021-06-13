The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested an Uber driver and two others with different quantities of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Lagos.

The Uber driver, Lawal Tunde Rasheed, was arrested at the SAHCO export shed of MMIA when he brought a consignment from his client to a freight forwarder for export to Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said when the package was searched, 150 grams of cocaine concealed inside two pieces of air freshener were discovered.

According to him, “a follow-up operation led to the arrest of Egbo Emmanuel Maduka, in his residence on Wednesday June 9, 2021. Investigations have so far confirmed that Egbo is behind the two seizures of 50 grams of cocaine in hair attachment and another 150 grams of cocaine concealed in air freshener, heading to Malabo. The seizures were made on June 4 and 8, 2021 respectively.”

The NDLEA spokesman further said on Friday, June 11, 2021, a male passenger, Udogwu James Johnson on Qatar Airlines from GRU in Brazil was also arrested at D-arrival hall, MMIA, Lagos with nine wraps of cocaine that weighed 300 grams in his pant.

In a related development, a 27-year-old final year Petroleum Engineering student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi in Bauchi State, Ali Mohammed, was also arrested with 3.032kg of cannabis sativa at a motor park in Iddo, Lagos, following a tip-off on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Under interrogation, Ali who hails from Nguru, Yobe State and brought up in Lagos, claimed that while on his way to the motor park in Iddo, from Obalende where he lives, he met an acquaintance, Ahmed, who upon learning that he was traveling back to ATBU Bauchi via Kano implored him (the suspect) to help deliver a travel bag containing the seized 3.032kg of cannabis sativa to one Ugo who lives in Sabon Gari, Kano.

Ahmed told the suspect that he would send Ugo’s phone number to him through SMS to facilitate the delivery of the consignment when he arrives Kano.

The suspect, who admitted knowing that the bag contained drugs, however, denied receiving or being promised any form of gratification for agreeing to take the drugs to Kano.