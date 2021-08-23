Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected major drug dealer, Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu.

Before his arrest, Ikeanyionwu was wanted by the agency for allegedly attempting to export 69.65kilogrammes of cocaine, heroin and cannabis to the United Kingdom (UK) through the NAHCO Export Shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The NDLEA arrested him on Sunday, August 15, 2021, after a church service in Ojodu, Ikeja area of Lagos where he was traced to a popular Pentecostal Church at Mike Ajari Street, Ojodu Berger, where they arrested him soon after he stepped out of service.

The spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said Ikeanyionwu’s arrest followed the interception of a consignment of illicit drugs weighing 69.65kg to the UK through the Lagos airport on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

The illegal baggage had been sent to the airport for export through a freight forwarding company, which in turn gave a driver to deliver at the NAHCO Export Shed.

Following the driver’s arrest, follow up operations and investigations revealed the true identity of the owner of the consignment, Ikeanyionwu, who was arrested three days later in a sting operation.

Also, at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives arrested an Italy-bound passenger, Abibu Miminu, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airways flight to Italy via Addis-Ababa for ingesting illicit drugs. While under observation at the agency’s facility between Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15.

The trafficker passed out68 wraps of heroin in three excretions, all weighing 800grammes.

In the same vein, narcotic officers of the directorate of operation and general investigation have intercepted at two courier companies in Lagos with 840 grammes of Methamphetamine going to Australia and concealed in bolts; 340 grammes of Meth hidden in locally made footwears and also going to Australia; 1kilogramme of cocaine coming from Ghana with UK as destination and concealed in four local guitars.

Also seized from one of the courier firms is another 480grammes of Meth concealed in footwears and going to Australia.

