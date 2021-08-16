Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, have arrested an Italy-bound woman, Mrs. Nnadi Nora Chinyere, who was caught with 100 wraps of heroin and two parcels of same substance at the departure hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Mrs Nnadi was arrested on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, during an outward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight to Florentine, Italy and the drugs found on her were concealed in five containers of hair relaxer cream.

He also said in the same vein, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, operatives of the MMIA command of the agency intercepted a United Kingdom-bound consignment of illicit drugs at the NAHCO export shed of the airport.

Further investigation reveals the consignment contains 66.600kg of cannabis sativa; 1.600kg heroin and 1.450kg of cocaine with a combined weight of 69.65kilograms, all concealed inside cosmetics.

Also on Thursday, August 5, narcotic officers on routine patrol intercepted another consignment of 25.8 kilograms of cocaine and cannabis concealed inside foodstuffs going to London, UK at NAHCO export warehouse.

Babafemi said when the export package was opened and examined, 2.3kg of cocaine and 23.5kg of compressed cannabis were discovered inside.