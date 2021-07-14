Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have busted three major interstate drug cartels supplying illicit substances to some states in the North.

The NDLEA also recovered skunk and cocaine weighing over 843 kilograms and arrested at least seven of the drug kingpins behind the syndicates in separate raids carried out in Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue states.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in a bid to evade the frequent road interdiction efforts by officers of the Kogi State command of the agency, a cartel led by one Augustine Emmanuel, 45, opted to move its consignments through the waterways between Edo and Kogi states.

Also, in Nasarawa State, a team of NDLEA operatives had on Thursday 8th July raided one of the most hostile drug joints in the state capital.