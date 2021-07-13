Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have busted three major interstate drug cartels supplying illicit substances to some states in the North.

The NDLEA also recovered skunk and cocaine weighing over 843 kilograms and arrested at least seven of the drug kingpins behind the syndicates in separate raids carried out in Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue States.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in a bid to evade the frequent road interdiction efforts by officers of the Kogi State command of the agency, a cartel led by one Augustine Emmanuel, 45, opted to move its consignments through the waterways between Edo and Kogi States.

They were, however, intercepted on Monday July 12, 2021 at a jetty in Idah, Kogi State, where a Toyota Avalon car with registration number: Lagos SMK 345 CG, loaded with 487kg of cannabis and ferried across the waterways from Agenebode, Edo State to the jetty in Idah, was seized and the syndicate leader arrested.

Also, in Nasarawa State, a team of NDLEA operatives had on Thursday July 8 raided one of the most hostile drug joints in the state capital.

About 356kg of cannabis and various psychotropic substances were recovered, with the arrest of four major drug dealers including the most notorious drug kingpin in the state called “Boogie” while his real name is Muhammed Umar.

His drug distribution tentacles cut across Kano, Plateau, Benue and parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Babafemi said curiously, some quantities of cocaine were intercepted in Benue on July 8, 9 and 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first dealer, John Aondosoo, was arrested in Makurdi with 28.6grams of crack cocaine and after initial interrogation, it was discovered that his supplier, Henry Ezeomah would bring more supplies in the early hours of Friday from Obosi, Anambra.

The NDLEA spokesman added that the supplier was subsequently arrested with 29.17grams of crack cocaine.