Chairman/chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd) has lost his first wife, Chief Mrs Zainab Marwa.

This was revealed in a statement by the Marwa family on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

The statement further said that the late Zainab died in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 66 after a brief illness.

It added that the deceased is survived by four adult children: Abubakar, Mohamed Jr, Mariam and Zainab, and 10 grand-children as well as her siblings and aged mother.

During her lifetime, she championed the course of women and the girl-child.

The statement added that a burial arrangement will be announced at a later date by the family.

