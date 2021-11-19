The chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Gen. Buba Marwa, rtd., has visited Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, at the Government House, Rayfield Jos, where he lamented the ravaging effects of drug abuse on the society, particularly violent crimes.

Marwa, who was on a courtesy visit to the governor as part of his working visit to Plateau State, said the menace of drug abuse is a nationwide problem which has fuelled violent crimes and insecurity in many parts of Nigeria including Plateau State.

He said the NDLEA has worked out strategies for not only stopping the acquisition and distribution of narcotic substances, but also engaged in massive education and enlightenment to get the entire society on board to fight the menace which is touching every segment of the society.

Marwa said it was for this reason that the agency has not only stopped at seizure, arrest and prosecution of drug traffickers, but also recommended compulsory tests for public office holders, intending couples and others in order to facilitate the rehabilitation and management of those who are already using drugs.

He commended Governor Simon Lalong for his efforts in assisting the NDLEA Training Academy Jos and Plateau State Command with logistics, infrastructure and collaboration in discharge of their duties. He appealed for an allocation of land to enable the agency build its barracks which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2022 budget.

Responding, Governor Lalong said he was excited to receive Gen. Marwa whose pedigree for performance is widely known during his glorious military career.

He said the NDLEA has done a lot in Nigeria and in particular Plateau State by arresting drug kingpins who at one time thought they were untouchable. This he said reduced the rate of violent crimes in the state.

Lalong, however, appealed to the NDLEA chairman to intensify efforts in helping the state avoid being used as a transit state for narcotics as well as handle the rehabilitation of those already affected.

He pledged to complete the construction of the rehabilitation centre currently under construction as well as continue to offer more support to the agency when needed.

Gen. Marwa was in Plateau State for the passing out of newly trained officers among other activities.