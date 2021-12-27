National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the last two months confiscated hard drugs worth N60 billion.

The chairman of the NDLEA, Gen Muhammed Buba Marwa (rtd), disclosed this at the third colloquium of Galaxy Clique, a social club in Offa, Offa Local government area of Kwara State.

Marwa, who spoke through the Kwara State commander of NDLEA, Kayode Babayeju, at the event themed “Hard Drug Abuse and Insecurity: A Siamese Twins”, noted that 99 per cent of crimes committed in the country were under the influence of hard drugs.

Marwa said criminals terrorizing various communities live amongst the populace and urged the people not to shield them.

He added that excessive use of drugs leads to abuse, identifying cannabis sativa as the most abused drug in the country.

The NDLEA chief cautioned the citizens against the use of sedatives and maintained that it could endanger their well-being.

“With consistent nationwide campaigns, it is possible to separate drug abuse from insecurity, notwithstanding the belief that they are siamese twins. We need to talk to our youth to reduce drug abuse because insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery are linked to substance abuse”, Marwa noted.

The chairman of the occasion and former acting managing director of Bank of Industry, Dr Waheed Olagunju, urged stakeholders to synergize to ensure that the society was rid of the siamese twins of drug abuse and insecurity.

In his remarks, the chairman of the club, Mutiu Olabooye, who spoke through the vice chairman, Akeem Oyetunde, noted that the programme was meant to examine topical issues in the society and provide solutions to them.