By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU,

Kano State commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Malam Isah Limita Muhammad has said the command had discovered a large Marijuana farm in Gwarzo local government area of the state.

The NDLEA commander made this known to journalists yesterday in Kano saying that, ‘’We just uncovered a large farm of Marijuana in Gwarzo and the owner has been arrested and would soon be prosecuted.

Also, we have been informed of another farm in a different location we are about to conclude our findings and all of them would face the full wrath of the law whenever we are through with the investigation.”

When asked about compromise by some staff of the agency, the NDLEA commander said the agency has established an in-house mechanism tagged ‘’Internal Affairs’’ in each of the commands to monitor and report any misdemeanour and if found wanting he or she will be dealt with accordingly.

Muhammad called on the general public to support the agency with information in order to aide the fight against illicit drugs adding that they would be protected noting that the organisation frowns at people who give false information.