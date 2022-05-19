A knight of the Catholic Church, Sir Basil Okafor, and his cousin, Edwin Izuchukwu, has been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos for illegal possession of 2.169 kilogrammes of Heroin and perversion of the cause of justice.

Okafor and Izuchukwu were docked before the court by the NDLEA on a five-count charge of conspiracy, without unlawful authority, possessing, dealing and distributing the said prohibited drug

The prosecutor, Umar Hussaini told the trial judge, Justice Daniel Osiagor, that the defendants were arrested on March 28, 2022, at their residence.

Hussaini also informed the judge that the first defendant obstructed the operatives of the anti-narcotic agency, who were on official assignment to arrest him in connection with the seized 2. 169 kilogrammes of heroin, by throwing his mobile phone iPhone 7*A1661 with IMEI Numbers 3494 7108650649 containing MTN sim card (09036306438) into a toilet water closet.

He also claimed that the offences violated sections 14(b); 24(b); 20(1)(a) and 49 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004(As amended), and punishable under Sections 20(2)(a) and 20(2)(b) of the same Act.

The two defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

After their pleas were taken, the defence counsel, Benson Ndakara, after informing the court that their bail applications have been filed and served on the prosecutor, asked the court to admit them to bail in the most liberal term.

Ndakara also urged the court to remand his clients at the NDLEA’s facility, pending the perfection of the bail condition.

Ruling on the applications, Justice Osiagor admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety each.

The judge also directed that the surety must be a senior Civil Servant either in Lagos State or in a federal government establishment.

The judge however ordered that the two defendants be remanded in the NDLEA’s custody, till the perfection of the bail condition, before adjourning the case to October 5, for trial.