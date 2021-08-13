Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested three bandits, identified as Adamu Shehu, Tukur Mohammed and Ibrahim Suleiman while on an attack mission in Katsina State.

Three AK 47 rifles and other weapons were recovered from them.

Also, a heavy weapon manufacturer, Celestine Chidiebere Christian, has been arrested with a high calibre G3 rifle and 78 rounds of life ammunition (RLA) of 7.62mm calibre and five empty shells of the same in Benue State.

He was arrested while trying to move the heavy weapon and ammunition to Jos, Plateau State.

The arrests and seizures were made at NDLEA checkpoints in the two states where narcotic officers stop and search vehicles for illicit drugs.

Speaking when the Benue State command handed over the high calibre G3 rifle and the suspect to the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, NDLEA chairman/chief executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), said the agency would continue to support efforts by other security agencies especially the armed forces to restore law and order across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “For us at NDLEA, we’ll continue to do our best with our highly dedicated officers and men to cut off accessibility to illicit drugs by criminal gangs by blocking the trafficking of these psychoactive and psychotropic substances. In doing this, we’ll not shy away from complementing the efforts of other security agencies, especially our armed forces in our collective bid to restore security and maintain law and order in all parts of the country.”

The NDLEA chairman commended the Katsina and Benue states command for their vigilance and unrelenting commitment to the mandate given the agency by President Muhammadu Buhari to rid the country of illicit substances and ultimately secure the nation from the activities of criminal gangs.