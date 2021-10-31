The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted different quantities of Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine and Cannabis heading to London through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

This is even as the NDLEA arrested two fake security agents and a nursing mother, who is on bail, for another drug crime.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the seizure and arrest, said Narcotic officers of the agency had on October 28 during outward routine clearance of cargo at NAHCO export shed of the airport intercepted 20 parcels of Cocaine weighing 1.2kg concealed in packets of Zee black soap; 23 parcels of Heroin weighing 1.4kg hidden in packets of Zee black soap and 39 parcels of 2.35kg Methamphetamine concealed in Dudu -Osun black soap packets.

On October 21, a similar cargo was also intercepted at the NAHCO shed of the MMIA, where 7.35kgs of Cannabis concealed inside some tablets of Dudu Osun black soap were recovered.

Meanwhile, a nursing mother, Mariam Adetilewa Dirisu, who was arrested and granted bail for attempting to smuggle drugs concealed in cassava flour meal called ‘akpu’ into NDLEA cell for a suspect in custody, has been rearrested for trafficking in 5kg skunk and 8.1grams of Molly one week after she was granted bail.

The 35-year-old mother of a two month-old-baby, who claims to be a part-time 400-level student of International Studies and Diplomacy at the University of Benin, was first arrested on October 21 by the Edo State Command of the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi said: “the chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd) had on the same day directed that she be counselled and released immediately because of the young baby she was carrying.

“Curiously, a controlled delivery operation carried out by operatives of the Delta state command of the agency on Saturday, October 30 again led to the arrest of Mariam who had ordered for the drugs from Lagos.”

Also, at least, two suspected fake security agents; Umar Ibrahim and Sadiq Abubakar as well as their accomplice, Auwal Hassan, have been arrested in Kogi state while conveying a total of 105.4kilograms of cannabis from Ondo state to Kaduna on Saturday October 30 in a Mercedes Benz C 180 car with registration number Abuja BWR 924 KH.

In Ondo state, no less than 1,645kilograms of cannabis were seized in three interdiction operations in parts of the state.