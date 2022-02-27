The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted at least 649,300 capsules of Tramadol 225mg and 809,850 Euros cash as parts of consignments from Pakistan, Austria and Italy intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

Also, the anti-nacotic agents also intercepted various quantities of Heroin and other illicit drugs, which were blocked from being exported to the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

The spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said at the Skyway Aviation handling company cargo warehouse at the airport, anti-narcotic officers seized 649,300 capsules of Tramadol 225mg weighing 460.95kg imported from Pakistan via Addis Ababa through Ethiopian Airline on Wednesday, February 16.

A suspect, Nwadu Ekene Christian was arrested in connection with the seizure.

On the same day, a female passenger, Ms. Ayeki Happy, who arrived the airport from Italy on Turkish Airline flight was arrested with 805,850 Euros cash concealed in her luggage.

This was four days after another lady, Precious Idahagbon was arrested with 740,000 Euros cash hidden in her luggage and undeclared upon her arrival at the airport from Vienna, Austria via Istanbul, Turkey.

The NDLEA said both cash seizures are currently under investigation to establish if they are proceeds of drug business.

Also, at the NAHCO export shed of the airport, NDLEA operatives seized a consignment of 131 parcels of Cannabis concealed in packages of black soap (Dudu-Osun), during outward clearance of cargo going to the UK.

This is as another consignment presented for export to Dubai, UAE at SAHCO shed was also recovered after 30 parcels of cannabis hidden in cartons of cornflakes were discovered in it.

In Kano, a 34-year-old Nasiru Abdulrahman was arrested with 476kg of Cannabis at Kwanar Dan Gora, Kiru local government area of the state on Friday, February 25, while in Adamawa State, 4,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg were seized from Abdulmuminu Abubakar, 24, who was arrested at Gidan Madara, Mubi North LGA on Tuesday, February 22, while travelling on a motorcycle to deliver the drugs in Bukula, in Cameroon Republic.

He claimed another suspect, Fahad Mohammed, 19, gave the consignment to him. Fahad was later arrested in a follow-up operation at his home in Kasuwan Borkono area of Mubi town.

In Abuja, two consignments were intercepted from transport vehicles in Abaji area of the FCT.

While the first contained 12kg of Cannabis, the second has 356kg of the same substance. A follow-up operation in Kaduna led to the arrest of the owner of the 356kg cannabis, Ayomide Adewale, 29.