The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted 40,250 kilograms of codeine-based syrup worth over N2billion imported into Nigeria in two 40ft containers from India.

The consignments intercepted on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 were brought into the country in two containers marked HLBU 2239792 with 1,125 cartons of the drug and HLBU 1067338 with 1,751 cartons, with a market value of N2, 012, 500, 000.

Spokesperson of the anti-narcotic agency, Femi Babafemi, said the drug bust comes on the heels of a similar seizure of 14,080kg codeine syrup and 4,352.43kg cold caps used to conceal the former in a 40ft container imported from India, on Wednesday February 2, 2022 at the Apapa port.

Both seizures followed intelligence from foreign partners and cooperation of other port stakeholders such as Customs, DSS, Navy and others.

The consignments were seized at the Port Express Bonded Terminal, Berger-Apapa after they were discovered concealed behind cartons of hypergra 200mg and deluxe chilly cutters, after which the agency’s sniffer dogs were brought in to identify the illegal substance.

While reacting to the seizures, chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd), said the agency remains poised to deal decisive blows to drug cartels this year by ensuring that no gram of illicit drug is allowed to come into or pass through Nigeria to other countries.

Marwa also expressed gratitude to foreign partners for sharing timely intelligence and other port stakeholders for their cooperation and commended the officers and men of the Apapa Port special area command of the agency for their vigilance.

