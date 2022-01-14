The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has refused to comment on the reproted grilling of popular nightlife promoter and businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana.

When LEADERSHIP sought confirmation from the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Friday, over the reported investigation of Obi Cubana over alleged links to illicit drug trade, he declined comment, saying that the agency will prefer to keep mum for now.

Media reports had claimed that the socialite was grilled by the NDLEA for his alleged link to illicit drug trade.

He was said to have been grilled for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of the NDLEA before he was granted bail and asked to return on a future date.

The chairman, Cubana Group of Companies, was also alleged to have received suspicious payments into Cubana’s account by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria and India.

The businessman was allowed to go home in order to get some documents which would be presented to the NDLEA.

Operatives of the NDLEA and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have now widened the probe into Cubana and his business network based on the premise that he may be involved in the illicit drug business.

Obi Cubana problems started when he grabbed international headlines last July when he organised a lavish funeral for his late mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu, in Oba, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, a development that kept tongues wagging for months.

