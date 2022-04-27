The chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, has confirmed the marking of properties belonging to the embattled suspended DCP Abba Kyari in Maiduguri, Borno State, saying that all proceeds of crimes must be retrieved and taken over by the government.

Reacting to the report of the marking of six houses and a plaza belonging to Kyari, the NDLEA chairman said without making reference to any particular individual, there is a law in Nigeria to recover and seize all properties of individuals indicted in crime.

Recall that Kyari was arrested by the anti-narcotics agency after attempting to bribe an official of the agency to secure the release of seized cocaine earlier this year.

However, the agency marked the properties situated in Maiduguri for investigation.

The two-storey shopping plaza, Assurance Plaza, located along the Giwa Barracks Road, has about 100 shops.

The six residential houses, all within the Maiduguri new government residential area have been marked and this is coming few days after the arrest of Mallison Ukatu, a suspected drug baron behind a controversial N3billion tramadol cargo linked to Kyari and his team at the IRT.