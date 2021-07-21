The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested two suspected inter-state drug traffickers for trying to smuggle a total of 296,000 tablets of Diazepam and Exol-5 from Onitsha, Anambra State to Gombe State.

The suspects, a 36-year-old lady, Chioma Afam, who the NDLEA said used multiple identities and wore hijab to evade security scrutiny, was arrested in Benue State along with her partner, Peace Chidinma Caleb, 22.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Chioma, who used multiple names such as Amina, Uzoamaka and Ifunaya to cover her criminal activities was arrested on Saturday, July 17, 2021, along with Chidinma, who also wore hijab as a cover for her nefarious activities during routine checks and profiling of inward vehicles into Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

“Their vehicle coming from Onitsha, Anambra state was intercepted along Makurdi – Alliade road while heading to Gombe State via Makurdi.

“A search of their vehicle led to the discovery of 43kilograms of Diazepam and 33kg of Exol-5, both weighing 76 kilograms with a total of 296,000 tablets packed in four large ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags.

“Curiously, the two interstate drug traffickers rebuffed efforts to take pictures with the exhibits without wearing their hijab,” Femi stated.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State command of the agency on July 18, 2021 intercepted one Olu Ameh, a commercial motorcycle rider with 465 kilograms of cannabis sativa along Ijagba-Ute road in Ose local government area of the state.

The illicit substance was said to have been bought from one Joseph in Ago-Akure, Akure North LGA and being conveyed to the buyer, a certain Egbonwon at Ijagba village in Ose LGA in Ondo State.