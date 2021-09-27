The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested two female part one students of Edo State Polytechnic, Uzen, Babalola Modupe Angel (19) and Esekhagbe Sonia (20) with 21 wraps of skunk.

They students were arrested on Thursday, September 23 with the banned substance in a raid at their home in the institution.

Also, another lady, Chioma Okocha, 25, was arrested the following day Friday September 24, when she tried to deliver 200grams of crack Cocaine to a customer at an eatery in Benin.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA also said it raided JAT suits in Abuja where drugs are sold and young ladies camped for commercial sex.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said at least, four persons; three ladies and a man were arrested when the drug joint located at 30 Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2 was raided and some quantity of Rohynol and paraphernalia for smoking crack cocaine were recovered on Wednesday September 22, 2021.

He further explained that investigations revealed that the hotel is operated without requisite approvals in a high profile neighborhood and patronised by call girls while the bar serves as the spot to smoke and sell drugs to the young girls and their customers.

Also, chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has directed the FCT Command and the Directorate of Assets and Financial Investigations of the agency to do all within the law to ensure the property is forfeited to the federal government to serve as deterrence to others who allow their premises to be used for drug dealing.

In the same vein, one Ms. Ozigbo Joy Nneka was arrested at NAHCO Export Shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos while trying to export packs of codeine tablets weighing 15.15kg to the United Kingdom last Wednesday.

A day earlier, Tuesday September 21, narcotic officers at the airport also arrested one Nwajindo Ndubuisi Emmanuel during inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline passengers at the E-arrival hall. Some bottles of codeine weighing 5.65kg were recovered from him.

Also at the airport, a total of 150.30kg of khat was seized on Monday September 20 after six weeks of placing the consignment, which arrived at the SAHCO shed on August 2, via Kenyan Airways cargo flight, on surveillance.