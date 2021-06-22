National Drug Law Enforcement (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom Command has arrested 244 suspects and convicted 21 of them between July 2020 and June 2021.

The state commander of the agency, Mrs Obot Bassey, disclosed this yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, during a press briefing to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Uyo.

Obot said out of the 244 suspects arrested, 214 were male suspects, while 30 were female suspects who were involved in various drug offences.

She said apart from the 21 convictions secured, 23 cases were still pending and were undergoing prosecution at different stages in courts.

The state commander added that a total of 600kg of drugs were seized during the period, including Cannabis sativa, Cocaine, Heroin and Psychotropic substances.

She said effort must be made to create awareness on the devastating consequences of drug abuse and Illicit trafficking on youths and society.

“The data for the year under review shows that there is an increase in the number of seizures recorded as compared to 562kg of drugs seized between July 2019 and June 2020,” she said.

Obot called on youths to desist from using drugs, stressing that the consequences of drug abuse could be devastating and damaging to the body organs.

She added that the impact of illicit trafficking was severe and could lead to systemic crimes and violence in the society.